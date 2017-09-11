Latest update September 11th, 2017 9:51 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

First Lady commends 12 graduates from Lusignan Youth Development Initiative

Sep 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 11, 2017) Twelve students, who have shown significant improvement in their academic performance over the past year, today, graduated from the 2016-2017 Lusignan Youth Development Initiative (LYDI) remedial programme, which is held under the auspices of the Office of the First Lady at the Lusignan Primary School, East Coast Demerara. The programme caters to low achieving Grades Two to Five students of the Lusignan Primary School and, based on the graduates improved test scores, has now been expanded to include tuition for Grade Six students, which will start from this afternoon.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger (seated, second from right) is flanked by, from left to right; Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Yvonne Smith of the Office of the First Lady, Head Teacher at the Lusignan Primary School, Ms. Michelle Barton and Co-ordinator of the Lusignan Youth Development Initiative, Ms. Nicola Halloway. Teacher and students in the remedial programme are pictured standing.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger commended the teachers and the students for the commitment and discipline they displayed during the programme. “I want to thank the teachers and staff, who took up the challenge… because this arose from a concern about the number of children, who were struggling in school and we are happy to say that some of you have improved your performance and we look forward, over the years, for the children of Lusignan performing excellently when they get to the Grade Six exam,” Mrs. Granger said.

The programme, which had also been implemented in the Buxton/Friendship areas, was started in Lusignan on October 3, 2016 with 80 students, who were considered under-achievers. Of that number, about 70 attend the thrice-weekly classes regularly. Improved test scores were most significant among those students, who demonstrated a high level of commitment and had the support of their patents.  This includes one student whose percentage rose from 40 percent to over 60 percent during the year.

The First Lady encouraged the students and their peers to remain focused on their studies. “I think that the children of Lusignan have the talent to do very well in education and I’m sure that with the help that you are receiving from the Teachers and Head Mistress and school, you will do very well as the years go by and as you graduate from one grade to the next,” she said.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of the LYDI, Ms. Nicola Halloway said the programme’s long-term goal is to raise its numeracy and literacy rates to 90 percent and to improve scores at the National Grades Four and Six Assessments.  “The teachers, who are working with [the students] in the afternoon are not their class teachers. From the class teachers we would have seen some of them would have moved from unsatisfactory [scores] because they were below the 50 percent mark, to satisfactory and today is evident of that. Those that were honoured, recognised today would have shown some level of improvement,” she said.

Mr. Brentnol Halley, whose son Jamal, graduated as the Most Improved Grade Five pupil in the programme, praised the initiative and noted that he intended to enrol his son in the Grade Six class. He said that Jamal has improved in several subject areas. “I’m very grateful because I know that this programme helped my son Jamal a great lot since last year October. He was a slow learner and since the initiative he is doing well… in school. I want to thank the First Lady and the teachers at the Lusignan Primary School for this programme… I see a little improvement in Mathematics; I see improvement in his Writing, which has improved a great lot and I want to thank the teachers for putting their best foot forward to help my son,” he said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Ms. Bibi Ebrahim, whose daughter Fareeza graduated in first place in the Grade Four programme. “This is a great programme. [She] has improved a lot in Maths and Social Studies,” she said. Ms. Ebrahim also said that she will enrol her daughter in the Grade Five remedial class.

The twelve students were each given gift vouchers, of varying sums, which can be redeemed for books and school supplies at Austin’s Book Services in Georgetown.

The First Lady’s remedial programme for primary school students compliments the measures that the Government and the Ministry of Education have embarked upon to improve the education outcomes of the nation’s students. In August, 33 children graduated from the Buxton Youth Development remedial programme, which caters for high and low achieving grades two to six pupils drawn from the Buxton, Company Road and Friendship Primary schools.  This programme is hosted at the Friendship Primary School.

From L-R: Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Yvonne Smith of the Office of the First Lady, Head Teacher at the Lusignan Primary School, Ms. Michelle Barton, First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger and Co-ordinator of the Lusignan Youth Development Initiative, Ms. Nicola Halloway. The teachers in the remedial programme are, from left to right: Ms. Michelle Campbell Craig, Ms. Tabitha James, Ms. Earletta Weekes and Ms. Sachindra Parsram.

Grade Three Lusignan Youth Development Initiative teacher Ms. Sachindra Parsarm and the graduates from her remedial class.​

 

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger presents Miss Swarsati Desanmangrazon with her book voucher in recognition of the improved performance in the Lusignan Youth Development Initiative. She graduated in second place.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger presents a token of appreciation to Grade Four teacher in the remedial programme, Ms. Tabitha James.

 

 

Ms. Bibi Ebrahim said her daughter Fareeza has shown significant improvement since she enrolled in the programme.

Mr. Brentnol Halley said that he is very pleased with his son Jamal’s academic improvements since he enrolled in the year-long programme.

 

Recent Articles

First Lady brings the Self-Reliance and Success in Business Workshop to the Capital

First Lady brings the Self-Reliance and Success in Business Workshop...

Sep 11, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 11, 2017) First Lady, Sandra Granger, this morning, declared open the 18th Self-Reliance and Success in Business Workshop, which is the first of its kind for residents of  Georgetown and its environs. Twenty-five stakeholders, who hail from communities including...
Read More
Region 7 work plan ‘onstream’- REO

Region 7 work plan ‘onstream’- REO

Sep 11, 2017

Obituary – Cesare Francis Granger, 4th October 1937-5th September 2017.

Obituary – Cesare Francis Granger, 4th...

Sep 11, 2017

Rockstone’s annual fish fest has potential to grow

Rockstone’s annual fish fest has potential to...

Sep 11, 2017

First Lady commends 12 graduates from Lusignan Youth Development Initiative

First Lady commends 12 graduates from Lusignan...

Sep 11, 2017

Security improves at West Demerara Regional Hospital

Security improves at West Demerara Regional...

Sep 11, 2017

Visiting Tuseneng Students urged to stay true to themselves

Visiting Tuseneng Students urged to stay true to...

Sep 11, 2017

Mabaruma Solar Farm soon to be realised

Mabaruma Solar Farm soon to be realised

Sep 11, 2017

Government will seek solutions for easy credit access – Minister Gaskin

Government will seek solutions for easy credit...

Sep 11, 2017

St. Cuthbert’s Mission to be officially renamed ‘Pakuri’.

St. Cuthbert’s Mission to be officially renamed...

Sep 11, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 384 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 962,295 hits