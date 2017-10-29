First Lady commends CIOG for focus on vulnerable sections of society

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 28, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, earlier today, commended the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) for the work it has been doing to empower and support vulnerable sections of society, particularly in the areas of education, child welfare and care for the elderly. Mrs. Granger was at the time delivering the feature address at the organisation’s Annual Orphans’ Fun Day held today at its headquarters on Woolford Avenue.

Delivering brief remarks, Mrs. Granger said that the record of the CIOG speaks for itself. “The generosity of the CIOG to my project for hinterland school children when they donated some shoes, which were distributed to children in Regions Eight and Ten. Then when we had the flood, they came forward again and said we have some more stuff for the children, so they are not only focusing on orphans and vulnerable children but CIOG is also giving to other vulnerable communities in times of need and I would like to commend CIOG for that. I know that they are doing a lot of work with young people,” she said.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, in his remarks, said that CIOG has been taking its mission seriously and has been a support base for many families, individuals and children. “I want to congratulate CIOG and all other organisations who are involved in this kind of work of taking care of the orphans and disadvantaged. The CIOG particularly has been playing its part in social cohesion because its work is not confined to any one religion,” he said.

Minister of Social Protection, Ms. Amna Ally, under whose portfolio childcare and protection falls, said she is pleased to see organisations such as the CIOG, playing a part in the welfare of children, particularly the most vulnerable. “I know that they will continue the work that they are doing. The Ministry of Social Protection looks after our children. We take care of them and we are happy when organisations such as this one can participate in these activities that places great focus on children,” she said.

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, who was also present at the event, echoed these sentiments, noting that he is pleased that he can share the day with the children.

Meanwhile, Director of Education and Chief Executive Officer of the CIOG, Sheikh Moeen ul Hack, said that the event, which is an annual one, is focused on giving the children, an opportunity to have a day out from their homes and enjoy the joys of childhood. He noted that the CIOG will continue in its mission to support and empower people from all walks of life, even while maintaining a special focus on children.

“Our children from Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo, whatever circumstances would have left you behind, you are not a burden for us or on us. We consider you a blessing and the Holy Prophet, Peace be upon him said, “The best home is one in which an orphan, an vulnerable child is being cared for and the worst home is that in which advantage and a child who has been left behind for whatever reason is being molested and abused.”” So we pray that God Almighty bless all the institutions who are here with us this morning for the excellent job you have been doing. The creator will continue to help us so that we will help others,” he said.

Children from seven homes were present at the Fun Day, including the St. Johns Bosco Boys Orphanage, Joshua House, Mahaica Children’s Home, Shaheed’s Enmore Boys Orphanage, The New Era Foundation for Children in Parfait Harmony, Shaheed’s Boys and Girls Orphanage, Kamal’s House from Berbice and the Red Cross Convalescent Home.