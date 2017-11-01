Latest update November 1st, 2017 7:57 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

First Lady encourages Harmony Secondary students to keep on learning

Nov 01, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 1, 2017First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, last evening, encouraged the students of the Harmony Secondary School in Wismar, Linden, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten) to persevere through challenges, focus on learning and take bold risks as they plan for their futures.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger and some of the CSEC graduates of the Harmony Secondary School.

Delivering the feature address at the school’s eighth Graduation and Prize-giving Ceremony, the First Lady said that education is a lifelong process and urged the students to keep abreast of technological advances in particular, to ensure that they have the necessary skills to remain competitive in the job market. “Our country needs the best that you can offer so that we can develop our beautiful Guyana in a sustainable, equitable way,” she said.

Further, she said, some students will face financial and other challenges as they embark on their futures and they must press on in order to overcome them. Quoting from author Roy Bennett’s The Light in Heart, Mrs. Granger said, “Associate yourself with people who think positively. You cannot surround yourself with negative people and expect positive outcomes… When things do not go your way, remember that every challenge, every adversity contains within it the seeds of opportunity and growth”.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger smiles as she receives a token of appreciation from a representative of the Harmony Secondary School.

Thirteen students graduated with passes from the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam, six from the Secondary Competency Certificate Programme (SCCP) and 25 transitioned from the six-year Primary Tops programme into secondary school. Head Teacher Ms. Vernell Razack-Giles said the school, which started out as Primary Tops merging Wismar Hill and St. Aidan’s Primary Tops, has made some remarkable achievements from September 2016 to July 2017. It has obtained 100 percent passes from Grades One to Three in seven subject areas, from a total of fourteen subjects taught at the CSEC level.

Ms. Vanessa deFreitas was named the Best Graduating CSEC Student and Ms. Nikeya Walcott, Second Best Graduating CSEC student this year. Meanwhile, Primary Tops student Master Toshawn McBean obtained a Guyana Technical Education Certificate, which will now enable him to pursue studies at the secondary level. Mr. Ronald Grogan bestowed a special award on Ms. deFreitas for her accomplishments while Ms. Carleen Haynes won the Lana Moseley Award for her CSEC achievements and Ms. Keisha Cornette won the Beverley Kendall Award for Home Economics.

In an invited comment, Ms. De Freitas and Ms. Walcott both said that they were grateful for the support of their teachers and parents throughout their respective programmes. Further, Ms. Walcott said that the First Lady has inspired her to continue pursuing her education. “I’m very much grateful for [the First Lady’s] presence here. I want to say thanks a lot. It meant a lot to Harmony Secondary and it meant a lot to me …and I’m sure that it will motivate us in the future,” she said.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger bestows the trophy for the second best graduating student on Ms. Nikeya Walcott at the Eighth Graduation and Prize-giving Ceremony of the Harmony Secondary School.

Head Teach of Harmony Secondary School, Ms. Vernell Razack-Giles presents the best graduating student Ms. Vanessa DeFreitas with her certificate.

 

These graduates share a warm moment with First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger.

These students perform a dramatic poem titled “Don’t give up, Don’t give in” which was met with loud applause at Harmony Secondary School’s Eighth Graduation and Prize-giving Ceremony.

 

Recent Articles

First Lady encourages Harmony Secondary students to keep on learning

First Lady encourages Harmony Secondary students to keep on learning

Nov 01, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 1, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, last evening, encouraged the students of the Harmony Secondary School in Wismar, Linden, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten) to persevere through challenges, focus on learning and take bold risks as they plan for their...
Read More
Minister Harmon calls for ‘green’ people centred approach to wildlife management – as public consultations begin

Minister Harmon calls for ‘green’ people...

Nov 01, 2017

Small Group launches booth at Fish Festival – credits HEYS Programme

Small Group launches booth at Fish Festival...

Nov 01, 2017

Hydromet Office issues Seasonal Forecast for Guyana’s Secondary Rainfall Season – 85-90 percent above average rainfall expected

Hydromet Office issues Seasonal Forecast for...

Nov 01, 2017

First Lady and Linden Mayor discuss potential areas of collaboration

First Lady and Linden Mayor discuss potential...

Nov 01, 2017

M&CC commences road works in Bourda street

M&CC commences road works in Bourda street

Nov 01, 2017

Communities Ministry hosts first of several roundtable discussions on financial management

Communities Ministry hosts first of several...

Nov 01, 2017

Inter-school fitness challenge aims to revitalise physical activity

Inter-school fitness challenge aims to revitalise...

Nov 01, 2017

Essequibo Night succeeds – local businesses seek to expand their markets

Essequibo Night succeeds – local businesses...

Nov 01, 2017

GoG and GTU Taskforce Meeting

GoG and GTU Taskforce Meeting

Nov 01, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 398 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,117,593 hits