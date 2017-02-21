First Lady meets with Canada-Guyana Outreach Mission

Georgetown, Guyana – (February 21, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, yesterday, met with Ms. Yvonne Triesman, President of the Canada-Guyana Outreach Mission at her office at State House to discuss possible areas of collaboration .

The First Lady spoke about the importance of public awareness programmes that serve to educate citizens on disease prevention. “We recognise the need for a lot of public service announcements that focus in language that the people, who are most affected will listen to and understand… I see it as educating our women and our children to help them develop self-esteem, to believe in themselves, to take better care of themselves and also to know that they can be financially viable people,” Mrs. Granger said.

Ms. Triesman said that the organisation is seeking to commence its sixth medical mission, which is aimed at providing support and preventative measures to those that are affected by non-communicable diseases. The organisation sought guidance from the First Lady for the identification of the most affected areas and target populations. “[We] are very interested in the children with developmental disorders [as well as] adults, and also patients with mental health problems,” Ms. Triesman said.

The organisation has worked in Kabakaburi, Kumaka, Karawab, Santa Rosa and other villages in Region two, Pomeroon-Supenaam. Canada-Guyana Outreach Mission is a registered non-profit organisation, which seeks to provide health care to Riverine areas across Guyana. They are expected to commence begin their mission in October, 2017 and will focus on management of high blood pressure, controlling diabetes, proper nutrition and dental care, among other areas.