First Lady participates in walkathon with Veterans of the Women’s Corps

Georgetown, Guyana – (February 11, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, this morning joined with the Guyana Women’s Army Veterans for a walkathon in observance of the 50th Anniversary of the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The walk, which was held under the theme, ‘Remembering our Service, Maintaining the Bond,’ was led by Mrs. Granger and began at the 1923 War Memorial of Guyana, known as the Cenotaph and proceeded East on to Church Street, and South into Camp Street then East along Brickdam as the group headed for their final destination at the Durban Park.

Chief of staff of GDF Brigadier Patrick West, in an invited comment, praised the women’s contribution to the GDF and Guyana as a whole. “We are thankful for their service and we respect and honour what they have done, and will continue to laud them for their efforts,” Brigadier West said.

Speaking on behalf of the veterans, Welfare Officer of the Guyana Veteran’s Legion, Retired Warrant Officer, Ms. Beverly Somerset said “We want to show the Guyanese that even though we are retired ex-Soldiers we are still fit. We can be called upon at any time to represent our country as a reserve.”

The walkathon is the first celebration organised by Women’s Army Veterans in observance of the 50th anniversary celebration. The veterans were joined in the walk to celebrate their Jubilee anniversary by the women from the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Revenue Authority and other organisations.