First Lady receives courtesy call from Sisters of Mercy

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 3, 2018First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger was delighted to receive a courtesy call, this morning, from representative of the Sisters of Mercy of Guyana, Sister Julie Matthews, President, and a representative of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Sister Patricia McDermott and Sister Eileen Campbell. The First Lady presented the Sisters with a number of tokens, after the meeting, which was held at State House.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger (second from left) is flanked by, from left to right: Sister Patricia McDermott, Sister Julie Matthews and Sister Eileen Campbell.

The First Lady has collaborated closely with the Sisters of Mercy of Guyana, particularly on programmes that impact the welfare of women, children and senior citizens.

In an invited comment, Sister Julie said that she requested the meeting to introduce Sisters Patricia and Eileen, who are visiting Guyana, to the First Lady. She noted that the First Lady has thrown her support behind the Sisters of Mercy of Guyana on a number of programmes, including the operation of a safehouse for survivors of sex trafficking and the opening of the St Joseph Mercy Hospital’s Resident Care facility for senior citizens.

Meanwhile, Sister Patricia said that she was pleased to meet with the First Lady. “Oh, we had a wonderful meeting. We talked about education and the wonderful efforts that [the] First Lady is making in helping, especially young women, and she was telling us [about] some of the programmes around Robotics and some of the efforts [that] she’s trying to … collaborate with some of your schools, some of your agencies, and to provide resources to bring energy and motivation for young people,” she said. 

Sisters Patricia McDermott and Eileen Campbell (first, second, background) look on First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger presents tokens to Sister Julie Matthews, after a courtesy call at State House.

 

