First Lady receives courtesy call from Wharton School of Business students

Georgetown, Guyana (January 5, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, yesterday, received a courtesy call from 14 students enrolled at the Lauder Institute of the University of Pennsylvania, USA. The Lauder programme combines the Masters of Business Administration Degree of the Wharton School and the Masters of Arts in International Studies from the School of Arts and Sciences at the University. Guyana is the last destination on the students’ culture quest tour of the Caribbean, which included stopped in Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname. The First Lady and the students discussed a wide range of subjects including literacy, education, tourism and sustainable development of the environment.

The students were also eager to hear about the Information and Communication Technology and the Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics (STEM) Robotics programmes that the First Lady spearheads. Further, after noting that the First Lady attended the University of Pittsburgh on a Fulbright Scholarship, where she graduated with a Master of Arts Degree in Brazilian studies, the students asked her how obtaining a graduate education had impacted her life.

While noting that it is more important to recognise that learning is a lifelong process, Mrs. Granger said that she believed that graduate education teaches a person how to become an independent thinker. The group also said that they were looking forward to exploring Guyana and to visiting some of the country’s historical sites and the Kaieteur Falls.