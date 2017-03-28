First Lady to attend Hearing Mission with MOPH and Starkey Hearing Foundation

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 28, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger will attend the Starkey Hearing Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), Audiology Department – Hearing Mission, which will be held on March 30 and 31, 2017 at the Sophia Exhibition Centre. Members of Starkey Hearing Foundation, this afternoon, paid a brief courtesy call on the First Lady at her office, at State House, detailing their plans for the mission.

In an invited comment, Dr. Luqman Lawal, Starkey’s Director: Global Health and Research said that the First Lady has been extremely supportive of the organisation’s work in Guyana, along with the MOPH.

“We are here to provide the basic care and health care services [and we] want to see how she [The First Lady] can continue to advocate for improvement of hear care and hearing health in Guyana,” Dr. Lawal said.

The Hearing Mission is expected to serve over 500 patients from all ages, within the two day period and will be conducting audiograms on patients with hearing disabilities and will later provide them with hearing aids once a problem has been detected.

On February 27, 2017, the organisation had partnered with Guyana Foundation and MOPH – Audiology Department along with the First Lady to provide hearing aids to children with hearing disabilities across Guyana.