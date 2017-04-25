First Lady to attend YLAI women’s conference

Georgetown, Guyana – (April 25, 2017)

Members of the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI), Chief Executive Officer of Community Health Care, Ms. Abbigale Loncke and Manager of The Pharmacy, Mr. Judason Bess, today, paid a courtesy call on First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, at her office, to formally invite her to participate in their women’s conference and workshop, which focuses on empowered leadership in 2017. The conference will be held tomorrow at the Georgetown Club.

The First Lady was pleased to accept the invitation from the group as the agenda topics fall within the purview of areas that she continues to address across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the young leaders, Ms. Abbigale Loncke said that the group was afforded the opportunity to undertake the project and took the decision to invite the First Lady as it is familiar with her projects to empower women.

“Our focus really is to see women rise up more, see women feel empowered and ensure that they understand that it is time for them to take on any responsibility and not be afraid of challenges that may come their way…” Ms. Loncke said.

This conference is the first of its kind being done with guidance from YLAI. It is expected to garner support from women in both the public and private sectors across Guyana. The young leaders were also accompanied by their mentors, YLAI Fellowship host and Farm Director for Wastach Community Gardens, Mr. James Loomis and CEO of Global Ties Alabama and Soaring LLC, Ms. Jacquelyn Shipe and also the coordinator of the conference, Programme Associate – Meridian International Center, Mr. Glenn Helme.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger during discussions with the group First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger during discussions with Ms. Abbigale Loncke and Ms. Jacquelyn Shipe First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger (third from right) is flanked by, from left to right: CEO of Community Health Care, Ms. Abbigale Loncke; YLAI Fellowship host and Farm Director for Wastach Community Gardens, Mr. James Loomis; Programme Associate – Meridian International Center, Mr. Glenn Helme; CEO of Global Ties Alabama and Soaring LLC, Ms. Jacquelyn Shipe and Manager of The Pharmacy, Mr. Judason Bess