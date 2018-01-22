Latest update January 22nd, 2018 7:49 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

First Lady’s Office to roll out more training programmes in Region Three

Jan 22, 2018 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana (January 22, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, today, met with Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three) Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO), Ms. Jennifer Ferreira Dougall to discuss plans to implement projects such as the Self-Reliance and Success in Business initiative in the region during the course of 2018.

First Lady, Sandra Granger and Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) of Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three), Ms. Jennifer Ferreira Dougall during their meeting today where they discussed plans for the Region in 2018.

During the meeting, which was held at State House, the First Lady said that she is looking to collaborate with the Regional Administration to implement these projects with the aim of enhancing the lives of citizens of the Region. She explained that her Office has been asked to train more women to be successful in their own business endeavours. “This year of course, we will also have training programmes in child care and care of the elderly with the aim of having those people who are trained, certified by the Board of Industrial Training and we also have our ICT workshops for adolescence and school leavers so those are some of the things that we plan to do this year,” she said.

Expressing her appreciation, Ms. Ferreira Dougall said that , “I am happy that the First Lady did make the call to discuss these things for young people because one of our main focuses in Region Three is to empower young people. Also, the project for the women, I am also happy with that because [it will allow women to] be self-sufficient. We have a lot of mothers who want to be trained but don’t know where to go…having the training will empower them,” she said.

The First Lady said that her Office is currently planning for this year’s projects and noted that she will be supported by the Ministries of Education and Public Telecommunication in the implementation of some of the projects.

Recent Articles

US$2.4M project, research and drafting of GSDS for 2018 – Dept. of the Environment

US$2.4M project, research and drafting of GSDS for 2018 – Dept. of...

Jan 22, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, January 22, 2018 Head of the Department of the Environment (DoE), Ndibi Schwiers, today at her department’s annual sector review, announced that a $2.4M US “Strengthening Technical Capacities to mainstream and monitor the RIO Convention through policy coordination”...
Read More
Crime – a regional problem, that demands regional solution – CARICOM SG

Crime – a regional problem, that demands...

Jan 22, 2018

Guyana, one of three, to host 2018’s Women’s World Twenty20

Guyana, one of three, to host 2018’s Women’s...

Jan 22, 2018

Guyana Telecommunications Agency officially established

Guyana Telecommunications Agency officially...

Jan 22, 2018

LGE necessary for local development – Lethem mayor

LGE necessary for local development –...

Jan 22, 2018

Govt awaiting NTC’s secretariat work plan

Govt awaiting NTC’s secretariat work plan

Jan 22, 2018

$1.2B East Bank Berbice road project advancing

$1.2B East Bank Berbice road project advancing

Jan 22, 2018

Kezeé Eco-Lodge in Karasabai launched

Kezeé Eco-Lodge in Karasabai launched

Jan 22, 2018

Establishment of JOF Haynes Law School cannot be stopped – AG

Establishment of JOF Haynes Law School cannot be...

Jan 22, 2018

First Lady’s Office to roll out more training programmes in Region Three

First Lady’s Office to roll out more training...

Jan 22, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 415 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,392,905 hits