First Phase of Lithium exploration successful

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, June 27, 2017

The Morabisi Lithium and Tantalum Project’s first phase has been completed and deemed a success. This is according to Greenpower Energy Limited Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gerard King. Speaking with the Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency(DPI/GINA) he said that, “We are very pleased with that because it means we can go on and find how much lithium is within that area.” The first phase of this project was conducted from March to June 2017.

The collaborative project, between the Australian company, Greenpower Energy, and Canadian based Guyana Strategic Metals (GSM) Incorporated, aims to explore for rare earth minerals and lithium in Region Seven, to see if the area has enough deposits to make it profitable for mining.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes explained that “Guyana is on the right path to be looking forward to Lithium mines, it is something that is very new… it opens up a different level of opportunities and understanding of our natural resources sector.”

King explained that, “We are very pleased that it is in Guyana, there is a very positive attitude towards development of minerals.” The Company also has a Geologist John Watts visiting. Watts is the Geologist from Greenpower Energy Limited who will be working with the GSM team.

Watts explained that the second phase of this project will further explore the types of deposits found, and, “to get some serious work done on the ground, to make the first steps to quantify the amount of Lithium present,” and see if there is enough for mining operations. The process will commence as soon as the dry season begins.

By year end some US$1M will be plugged into the economy Minister Brooms noted. Through the exploration works and inputs a number of jobs will be created with the second phase.

King added that once sufficient quantities are found, mining operations will commence and Guyana is set to benefit from royalties. “It will take some time because we have to do a lot of measuring and economic studies,” he pointed out. The country is also set to benefit from infrastructural improvements in the hinterland regions.

The Australian company’s visit was prompted by Minister Broomes’ recent attendance to the Latin America Down Under (LADU) in the Western Australia capital, Perth. It was the annual forum that brings together government and private sector representatives of the mining sector from Australia and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Lithium is said to be the lightest known metal and is commonly used in batteries and many electrical devices and high tech devices.

By: Zanneel Williams