Five year Strategic Plan on schedule- Minister Gaskin

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Monday, June 19, 2017

“We are on (schedule) with most of the activities that we have for this year”. This was stated by Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin. The Minister was at the providing the Department of Public Information (DPI)/Government Information Agency (GINA) with an update the Ministry’s Five Year Strategic Plan.

Minister Gaskin said that the Ministry has just completed the process of hiring a consultant who will oversee the implementation of the plan. The Minister explained that a plan of such nature required an individual that “will give it” attention. He said that the consultant will ensure that the deadlines and targets are met.

In October 2016, the Ministry launched the Business Strategic Plan 2016-2020 under the theme “Guyana Means Business”. The plan aims to make conducting business easy, enhance competitiveness and capacities to produce and promote export as well as more value-added products and services in Guyana.

Some of the initiatives include improving access to public and private markets, programmes for small and micro businesses. In addition to the design and implementation of a national value added export strategy through collaboration with the Public and Private Sector among others.

According to the Ministry of Business’ Website, businesses are the major sources of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), income, investments and jobs in Guyana, therefore it will be central to securing the economic growth to drive Guyana’s future.

In recognition of this fact, the Ministry of Business’ mandate addresses the matters of investment promotion, workforce enhancement, sustainable development and export promotion. To effectively address these matters the Ministry has opted to develop a comprehensive strategic plan.

The Ministry of Business has five strategic goals to attract increased foreign investments in the economy, support the development and exports of value-added industries, increase the economic opportunities and capabilities of vulnerable groups, expand the Ministry’s capacity to develop and to promote sustainable business-friendly policies.

By: Gabreila Patram