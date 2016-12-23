Flash Flood warning is in effect for flood prone areas.

Current Conditions:

Overcast skies are being observed throughout Guyana with moderate to heavy continuous rain. Based on reports reaching the office, coastal areas are observing water accumulation / flooding.

Expected Condition :

These conditions are expected to continue for the next six (6) hours with intermittent rain and isolated thundershowers. Rainfall intensities are expected to be mostly moderate with a few heavy downpours.

Base on the latest model output and satellite data; please note that we are anticipating 12 hours rainfall accumulation between 25.0 mm and 100.0 mm, however some areas in Regions 2 to 4 may likely exceed this total. Recent rainfall has made the ground wet and additional rain will bring the potential for flooding/ water accumulations over some areas.

With the expected adverse weather conditions residents of riverain, coastal and low lying areas are advised to exercise precautionary measures against possible flooding due to prevailing weather conditions.

The Hydrometeorological Services is monitoring the current Weather conditions and will continue to issue updates as the need arises.