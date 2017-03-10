Latest update March 10th, 2017 6:32 PM

Flood warning in effect for low lying areas

Mar 10, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

GINA, Guyana, Friday, March 10, 2017

Tides overtop seawall (File Photo)

The Guyana Hydrometerological Service via the National Weather Watch Center, Ministry of Agriculture has issued an above normal high tide warning within the next 12-48 hours.

The release warns that with the sea conditions forecast, coupled with the current above normal high tides, coastal areas may experience possible over-topping of sea defences which can result in flooding in low lying and riverine areas.

This is expected to generate rough seas with 10 to 11-foot waves (3.0 to 3.5 meters) in open waters.

Residents are being urged to take the necessary precautions during this period which is expected to last until Thursday, March 16, 2017.

By: Paul McAdam

