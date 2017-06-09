Flooding in Mahdia being monitored- CDC engaged

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 09, 2017

Heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours and Friday morning resulted in Mahdia in Region Eight, (Potaro-Siparuni) being flooded.

Region Eight Regional Chairman, Bonaventure Fredericks, related to the Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) that in some parts of Mahdia the water level on the roadway is approximately four feet deep.

Some 500 homes are affected and road access to the airstrip has been cut off, however there has been no report of damages to residents’ properties except for a mechanic shop which is under three feet of water.

Fredericks said that the water is receding quickly and the region has already engaged the Civil Defence Commission to be on the alert and prepared for any emergencies. However, he is confident that the Regional Administration would be able to provide relief to residents and repairs to the roads. “There is not such a great need that we cannot handle it at this time but we have to wait until the water goes down to assess how much help we can give to the persons affected,” Fredericks said.

Another flooded road in Mahdia A flooded yard in Mahdia

The Region is also looking to undertake emergency drainage works to relieve the condition as it continues to monitor the situation.

When GINA contacted Director General CDC, Retired Colonel, Chabilall Ramsarup he said that indeed CDC was contacted about the situation in Mahdia. He explained CDC is awaiting the update of the assessment from the Region to determine what the necessary interventions.

The Regional Chairman said the situation is under control at the moment.

Residents and businesses have been urged to relocate to higher ground as a result of previous flood in some parts of the region but they have ignored those calls.

By: Ranetta La Fleur