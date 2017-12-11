FoodMaxx Supermarket showcases confidence in the economy-PM Nagamootoo -300 to be employed when fully functioning

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 11, 2017

The Giftland Mall added the FoodMaxx Supermarket to its portfolio on Sunday evening. The superstore, located on the bottom floor of the Giftland Mall, Plantation Pattensen, Turkeyen, features a number of local produce on sale including cuts of meat and healthy meals prepared daily.

The $1B supermarket, currently employs over 100 persons, and when fully operational, some 300 will be employed.

Delivering the feature address was Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who congratulated the Beepat family on showcasing their confidence in the local economy. “Roy Beepat has bought to Guyana something that is new, innovative, something that has put us now in a different standard of integrated business, and for that, he deserves appreciation for his confidence and for his business acumen”, Prime Minister Nagamootoo said.

Addressing the subject of local content, Prime Minister noted that when Beepat shared the idea with him of providing a local market for local produce, he thought “of a businessman that not only thinks about doing suitcase training.” He further explained that, “Too many people are busy importing rather than creating a market for local producers… and we have to constantly advertise ourselves.” The Prime Minister described local as good and stimulates in Guyanese a sense of who we are.

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin said the Giftland Mall is a perfect example of “Investors’ confidence in the economy,” and encouraged Guyanese to consume more local products, thereby creating a demand on the market.

Minister Gaskin explained that often times in interacting with producers, the cry is that there is no market for their products, “However, this supermarket will see farmers being able to supply their produce for resale.” The Business Minister encouraged others to use this investment as an example to invest in the local economy.

Chairman of the Giftland Group, Royston Beepat noted that agriculturally, Guyana has the resources to make the country resilient. The entrepreneur added that there must be cooperation between the government and the private sector, especially in the business sector of the country. Beepat thanked his team who assisted in making the supermarket, and particularly the mall, a success. “Two years and a half after I am proud to say that the entire mall is 99.5 percent full of businesses”, he declared.

The launching of the supermarket also saw in attendance, Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo, Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The supermarket is currently only 20 percent stocked, will be fully stocked in the next 90 days, and was officially opened today.

By: Gabreila Patram

