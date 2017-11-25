Football clubs in Region Three benefit from donation of sport gear

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, November 24, 2017

Several football clubs in Region Three today, benefitted from a substantial donation of sporting gear made by Gavin Britton, an overseas-based Guyanese and a member of United Play, a Canadian-based organisation.

The simple presentation ceremony took place at the Den Amstel Community Ground in the presence of Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, Deputy Director of Sport, Brian Smith and Sport Organiser Cheryl Sampson.

Clubs that benefitted included Dem Amstel, Stewartville, young achievers, Uitvlugt, Klien Pouderoyen, and Crane. The teams received a number of balls, cones, boots, socks, protective gear, and uniforms.

United Play, is comprised of overseas-based Guyanese and has over the years donated to various countries across the world. Britton said the organisation made the decision to give back to their home country.

“We hope that this equipment can be used to facilitate recreational sports for youths living here and that a lasting partnership can be made, in order to promote sustainability of the football programmes”, Britton explained.

He also indicated plans are being discussed to have the President and Secretary of the organisation both certified coaches in an effort to lend their experience to various local clubs.

“My objective is to get both of them down here for a seven-day period and during that time, every day they will get actively involved in training groups of coaches, as to how you can go about improving your knowledge of the game”, Britton explained.

Sport Director, Christopher Jones said that he is optimistic that more persons in the diaspora will be encouraged to make similar donations that will aid in the development of sports, locally.

“We want to be committed to them in whatever way possible that the National Sports Commission can lend support so that equipment can be sent to Guyana. Also, with it being a government to government arrangement, the taxes can be waivered which will permit more persons to send more equipment to Guyana.”

It was highlighted that in the near future, clubs in other regions will be able to benefit from a similar donation of football gear.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/