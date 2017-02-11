Forensic Lab to be operational in two months

GINA, Guyana, Friday, February 10, 2017

Cabinet has approved the sum of US$32,524 for the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory to be completed and operationalised within the next two months. This was said by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, today, at the weekly post Cabinet Press Briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Harmon told media operatives that Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, secured approval from cabinet to honor outstanding payments for security specialists at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory.

The Barbadian firm IDE Security, was responsible for installing the security system at the laboratory by way of a contract in 2012 and providing consultation oversight in 2013 during phase one of the project,.

Harmon said that the security firm is now required to take certain steps to operationalise the laboratory and “in this regard cabinet (has) approved a payment in the sum of US$32, 524 which was owed to the company and that will now facilitate the firm coming and completing the laboratory, completing the training for persons who will operate the laboratory so that it can be a functioning laboratory.”

The minister said that the technical and electrical issues that were discovered a while back will also be rectified as soon as the contractors return to work. He said that there are several things that the laboratory has to be able to do. These include DNA testing and the analysis of evidence from a crime scene, among others.

Questioned on whether any form of testing is being carried out at the laboratory currently, Harmon said that he is not aware if testing of any sort is being done. He explained that based on the information that Minister Ramjattan presented to Cabinet recently, that for the laboratory to become fully operational and functional, the owed money needed to be paid to the security firm, so that they can complete the work.

The Forensic Laboratory once completed, is expected to significantly boost the capability of the Guyana Police Force to solve crimes.

By: Gabreila Patram