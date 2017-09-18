Forensic laboratory closer to conducting DNA testing

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 18, 2017

Several contracts were on Monday signed to improve the capacity of the Forensic Laboratory and to rehabilitate numerous police stations across the country. This falls under component two of the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP) of the Ministry of Public Security.

The contract for the Forensic Laboratory was awarded to Horatio Construction Company to the tune of $16.5M., and will facilitate electrical installation to ensure electricity is safely transferred to all sections of the building.

During the signing at his ministry, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, noted this will bring the laboratory one step closer to conducting Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing. He pointed out that the Laboratory is currently conducting all other tests except for DNA testing.

“We have to do what is called the air quality system and the security system which will be contracts, I understand, those are up for single sourcing that will be to the tune of $50M and that will take care of what is called, the infrastructural works that is going to complete it for DNA kind of testing” he explained.

The infrastructural work the Minister assured will be completed by the end of the year. Equipment will be sourced with support from the Inter-American Development Bank and should take about 9 months for procurement and training when it arrives.

Project Manager of the CSSP Clement Henry said that the work slated to be carried out at the Forensic Laboratory is to ensure the receipt of international accreditation. Henry also pointed out the government is pursuing a proficiency testing body to ensure that there is credibility for all tests conducted in the Laboratory.

Additionally, seven police stations will be rehabilitated at a cost of $150.4M to make them more user-friendly. These include Suddie, Aishalton, Port Kaituma, Mabaruma, Annai, Issano and Aurora stations.

Issano and Aishalton will be rehabilitated by R. Wilson Construction Company at $17.4M and $20.5M respectively. Aruku Investments will remodel the Port Kaituma and Mabaruma to the sum of $31.7M. Suddie and Aurora police station will be remodelled for $54.5M by R. Kisson Construction Services. Raghubir General Construction was awarded the contract to remodel the Annai police station to the sum of $26.2M.

“We are moving towards installing domestic violence room so that persons reporting cases of domestic violence can do so with some level of confidentially within the room… because we are moving towards digitization in many of many of the processes, we want to have the computer room for them to work and also an area whereby they can gather evidence in a location where it is at least to the maximum ensure that that process is confidential” Henry explained.

The rehabilitation works on the police stations are slated to commence within the next two weeks.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite