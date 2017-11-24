Forest Carbon Partnership Facility Project (FCPF) in Guyana, FCPF engages North Pakaraimas communities in REDD+ talks

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: The Project Execution Unit (PEU) of the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) Project is engaging more indigenous and forest-dependent communities in the dialogue on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+).

The PEU ended a four-day outreach in the North Pakaraimas District on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at Kato Village, Region Eight. It involved Toshaos and councillors of 19 villages of the North Pakaraimas District Council (NPDC) and regional officials.

Discussions were translated into the native Patmona language to build understanding and knowledge in order to ensure active audience participation in the discussions.

The PEU team, which included members of the FCPF Project Steering Committee (PSC), explained REDD+ aims to conserve forest carbon stock, support the sustainable management of tropical forests, enhance forest carbon stocks and build communities’ resilience to climate change. Gender issues were discussed to promote women’s participation in REDD+.

Toshaos asked about indigenous peoples’ role in REDD+ and benefits for their communities. The PEU emphasised the involvement of indigenous peoples in crafting REDD+ implementation strategy, policy and activities. They were assured that REDD+ consultations will capture the indigenous peoples’ views and recommendations. The materials and information will be disseminated in the native languages.

The first consultancies expected to start under the FCPF project are for Consultations and Stakeholders Engagement on REDD+ and Development of a Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM).

Others target the Development of a REDD+ Strategy and Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) and a National Survey on the Perception of REDD+. There is a specific consultancy too for Institutional Strengthening and Capacity Building of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) and indigenous and forest-dependent communities Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Similar FCPF engagements were previously held with communities in the North Rupununi District and Kanuku Mountains of Region Nine.

