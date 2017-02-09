Former National Assembly Clerk presents President with memoir

Georgetown, Guyana – (February 9, 2017) The longest ever serving parliamentary official in Guyana’s history, Mr. Frank Narine, today, paid a courtesy call on President David Granger and presented him with a copy of his recently published book, ‘Sharing my Memoirs- My big book’. Mr. Narine served in the public service for 51 years, 36 of which he held the post pf Clerk of the National Assembly until the time of his retirement in 2002 at the age of 70.

Fondly referring to him as a “walking encyclopedia”, the Head of State commended Mr. Narine for putting together this impressive publication for posterity. He said that this book is an eloquent testimony of his service. He added that the information contained therein is important for students in secondary school and university.

Mr. Narine joined the British Guiana Civil Service at the age of 19. He worked in the Colonial Secretary’s Office in the Public Buildings. In 1953, the ministerial system of government came into effect and that saw the establishment of the Office of the Legislature to which he was then shifted. He said that this book began as a compilation of historical information and he later decided to put it together publish it in commemoration of Guyana’s 50th Independence Anniversary.