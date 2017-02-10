Former Secretary of State, Mr. John Kerry lauds Guyana’s ‘green’ agenda -says Guyana has the potential to emerge as example of economic transformation

Georgetown, Guyana – (February 10, 2017) Former Secretary of State of the United States of America (USA), Mr. John F. Kerry has lauded Guyana’s efforts to transition into a ‘green’ economy, adding that the country has the potential to emerge as an example of successful economic transformation for countries throughout the world, in a letter to President David Granger dated January 19, 2017.

Mr. Kerry, who served in former President Barack Obama’s administration, wrote that President Granger’s efforts in the conservation and protection of its ecological and biological systems must be appreciated and recognised.

“Your commitment to protecting one of the world’s largest tracts of underdeveloped tropical rain forest is equally laudable. Under your leadership, Guyana has the potential to emerge as an example of successful economic transformation for countries throughout the world to follow,” Mr. Kerry said in the letter.

He noted that he has left office heartened by the two countries partnership in advancing the Energy, Governance and Capacity Initiative. This initiative was aimed at helping Guyana to build institutional capacity and human capital to manage its newly found oils reserves for the long run benefit of its people.

“It has been an honour and pleasure working with you during my tenure as Secretary of State. I am confident that the strong bonds forged by our cooperation will endure into the future. I am happy to have been able to work with Guyana for the betterment of our two peoples,” he said.