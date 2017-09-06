Former UWI Chancellor calls on President

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 6, 2017) President David Granger was, today, paid a courtesy call by Sir George Alleyne, former Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI). Sir Alleyne is in Guyana to participate in the University of Guyana’s Vice-Chancellor Renaissance Lecture Series, which is scheduled for tomorrow evening.

He was accompanied to State House by Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence, Pan-American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) Representative for Guyana, Dr. William Adu-Krow and UG’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Planning and International Engagement, Dr. Barbara Reynolds.

Sir Alleyne’s lecture will focus on how fear and lack of trust hinders integration and cooperation in the Caribbean, a topic which, he said was inspired by President Granger.