Latest update January 2nd, 2018 7:18 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Forty-four more government buildings to receive solar energy in 2018

Jan 02, 2018 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 02, 2018

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is continuing its mandate of implementing renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE) programmes to fulfil the government’s commitment to maintaining a “Green” economy.

Mahender Sharma, CEO, Guyana Energy Agency.

Chief Executive Officer, Guyana Energy Authority, Mahender Sharma said 44 government buildings across the 10 regions of Guyana will have approximately 648 Kilowatts via grid-connected and energy storage solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

Sharma who was speaking on the agency’s 2017 performance and plans for 2018 at a recent forum, explained that the investment cost of this initiative is estimated at $260M with a simple payback period of four years.

According to the CEO, in 2017 the GEA installed solar PV systems on the roofs of 70 government buildings. He added that with regards to the 2017 energy efficiency programme, inefficient lights were replaced and contracts were awarded to install 10,427 light-emitting diode (LED) lamps and 3,766 occupancy sensors at 46 government buildings all of which will be completed in the first quarter this year.

“Some locations where the LED lights were installed include Vergenoegen, Uitvlugt, Stewartville and Anna Regina Secondary Schools, Ministry of Business and National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD),” Sharma explained.

Further, in 2018 the agency will continue its energy programme, which will see over 10,000 inefficient lights being replaced with energy saving LED lamps and over 900 manual operated switches being replaced with energy-saving occupancy sensors at 54 government buildings.

Sharma said, “the buildings were selected based on a request by GEA to the various Ministries and government entities to identify buildings for the installation of solar PV systems and the replacement of inefficient lighting systems.”

Though the previous year was a challenging one with tough deadlines, Sharma said the agency was able to deliver its work programme and will continue to so in the new year.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Govt. invited IMF and IDB to assess infrastructure works – State Minister

Govt. invited IMF and IDB to assess infrastructure works –...

Jan 02, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 The Government of Guyana has taken the step to invite officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assess the processes being employed by local contractors in the execution of infrastructural works and to make recommendations on how these can be...
Read More
Discussions on the future of sugar industry continues

Discussions on the future of sugar industry...

Jan 02, 2018

Preservation of National Heritage to be enhanced with the upgrade of three Museums

Preservation of National Heritage to be enhanced...

Jan 02, 2018

Over 20 Hinterland communities received transportation in 2017

Over 20 Hinterland communities received...

Jan 02, 2018

T&HD to provide two additional water taxis for Berbice

T&HD to provide two additional water taxis...

Jan 02, 2018

Eonderene Thompson is new GGB General Manager

Eonderene Thompson is new GGB General Manager

Jan 02, 2018

Asst. National Director of CDC passes away

Asst. National Director of CDC passes away

Jan 02, 2018

Forty-four more government buildings to receive solar energy in 2018

Forty-four more government buildings to receive...

Jan 02, 2018

Public Health Ministry anticipates ‘stunning success’ – 2018 dedicated to faith in God

Public Health Ministry anticipates ‘stunning...

Jan 02, 2018

Millions spent on water distribution and supply across Guyana – GWI

Millions spent on water distribution and supply...

Jan 02, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 409 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,316,059 hits