Forty-Six complete Self Reliance Workshop in Kildonan

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 13, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger today presented forty-six women with certificates of completion of the Self Reliance and Success in Business workshop at Kildonan, East Berbice-Corentyne, Region Six.

“This is just the beginning of your journey of becoming professional business women. Because we all know education is a constant thing, life must be [about] constant learning. Concepts change, the situation changes, so, to grow and develop and be successful we have to adapt and we have to recongnise what is going on around us,” Mrs. Granger told the graduating class.

The First Lady encouraged the participants to come together for the benefit their communities even as she told stories of other women who had successfully completed the Self Reliance and Success in Business workshop in Lusignan and Linden and fought for the betterment of their communities. “There’s nothing like unified action. There’s nothing like getting together and [using] the force of people with their ideas and that vision moving forward to get it done,” Mrs. Granger said.

Director of Interweave Solutions Incorporated, Mr. Wayne Barrow said that he was amazed by the overwhelming response they received from the women during the workshop. Mr. Barrow also noted that within the workshop the women were able to divide themselves into seven groups aimed at improving their communities in one way or the other. “These groups can become a source of encouragement, motivation, and the vehicle of change in the lives of our young people,” Mr. Barrow said.

The Director was in high praise of the women and encouraged them to press

forward. “We have to think differently if we are to succeed… I see a group of amazing women, who will succeed as long as they do not listen to the negativity around them. So your charge is to go and do the best you can. You did extremely well and we are proud of you,” Mr. Barrow said.

Meanwhile Deputy Director of the University of Guyana, Berbice Campus and Chairperson of the Lands and Survey Committee, Mrs. Paulette Henry, who delivered the feature address, encouraged the participants to further develop their skills. “Every woman has the capacity to do, to become, to grow and I know that all of you here are coming out stronger than you were before. You are strong in the first instance. This is helping to empower you. This is helping to make you to become truly self-reliant,” Mrs. Henry.

Participants were elated to have successfully completed the workshop and shared their excitement. “We can be better women in society and I am happy that our First Lady gave us this chance,” Ms. Affida Henry said. While Annette Jaundoo said, “I think this is a brilliant initiative from the First Lady. I personally benefitted. Many of the things I learned, I will be able to apply in my business.”

Regional Chairman of Region Six, Mr. David Armogan and Regional Executive Office of Region Six, Ms. Kim Williams Stephen were also in attendance.