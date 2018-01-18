Latest update January 18th, 2018 8:30 PM

Fostering relationships: M&CC to meet citizens weekly

Jan 18, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, January 18, 2018

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has committed to meeting with the citizens of Georgetown on a weekly basis to address issues. The consultations are to be held at City Hall on Regent Street every Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm. It will be hosted by the Town Clerk and other Heads of Departments within the M&CC.

Royston King, Town Clerk, Georgetown.

This was disclosed by Town Clerk Royston King during a recent press conference. It was disclosed that the purpose of the meeting is to listen to the concerns of residents of Georgetown in order to ascertain the best way to address their issues.

King said “at City Hall, we have many daunting challenges but the good news is we are willing” to meet the needs of the people. The meeting will also serve as a medium for the M&CC to keep the public informed on the Council’s progress and also those issues that hinder the development of the city.

The initiative by the Council, according to King, is just another way the M&CC is looking to foster a better relationship with the citizens of the city and also as a means of building capacity to effectively manage the city.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

 

