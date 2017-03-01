Four indigenous communities receive equipment

GUYANA, GINA, Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Four indigenous communities in Region Eight recently received equipment and sports gear they requested from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs. The subject Minister Sydney Allicock delivered the equipment to the Toshaos while he was on visit to the region on

Saturday.

Tuseneng village received a brush cutter, Kanapang and Bamboo Creek each received a chainsaw while Chiung Mouth received sports gear which includes volleyball net and volleyballs, a football net, cricket bats and balls, and footballs.

Minister Allicock said that he was pleased to have been able to deliver on a request made by the people. The Minister urged the Toshaos to make good use of the gear received. “I hope that you would be able to make good plans for this equipment,” the Minister stated.

The Minister reminded the Toshaos that the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs has an open door policy and encouraged them to keep in touch with the Ministry and its officials. “… let us know issues so that we could move forward… we have to work together,” Minister Allicock emphasised.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite