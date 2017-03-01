Latest update March 1st, 2017 5:40 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Four indigenous communities receive equipment

Mar 01, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

GUYANA, GINA, Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Four indigenous communities in Region Eight recently received equipment and sports gear they requested from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs. The subject Minister Sydney Allicock delivered the equipment to the Toshaos while he was on visit to the region on

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock along with the Toshaos who received equipment and sports gear in Region Eight

Saturday.

Tuseneng village received a brush cutter, Kanapang and Bamboo Creek each received a chainsaw while Chiung Mouth received sports gear which includes volleyball net and volleyballs, a football net, cricket bats and balls, and footballs.

Minister Allicock said that he was pleased to have been able to deliver on a request made by the people. The Minister urged the Toshaos to make good use of the gear received. “I hope that you would be able to make good plans for this equipment,” the Minister stated.

The Minister reminded the Toshaos that the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs has an open door policy and encouraged them to keep in touch with the Ministry and its officials. “… let us know issues so that we could move forward… we have to work together,” Minister Allicock emphasised.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

News Categories

Documents

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this website and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Website Traffic

Hits

Pages|Hits |Unique

  • Last 24 hours: 13,817
  • Last 7 days: 88,477
  • Last 30 days: 408,546
  • Online now: 83