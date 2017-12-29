Latest update December 29th, 2017 5:29 PM

Four new Co-ops to create job employment in 2018

Dec 29, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 29, 2017

With efforts to revitalise the co-operative society movement in Guyana, the Ministry of Social Protection’s Labour Department will be implementing four new co-operative movements in the coastland areas in 2018.

Perlina Gifth, Chief Co-operatives Development Officer.

The US$12 million funded project aims to create a minimum of 160 jobs for persons in the Mocha, Buxton, Beterverwagting and Ithaca areas.

According to Chief Co-operatives Development Officer, Perlina Gifth, the movement will take the form of a worker-type society to benefit the employees.

“You can be a member of the society and be an employer of the society…We are working towards creating employment for the unemployed. A person can be employed in a co-op society and have the same benefits as outlined in the labour laws of Guyana,” Gifth said.

According to Gifth, the new approach (worker-type) will be introduced to other co-operative societies, since it is geared to attract more persons to the movement.

She explained the four new co-op societies will function as the pilot groups for a Rural Agriculture Infrastructure Development (RAID) Programme, managed under the Ministry of Agriculture.

“These four groups are expected to have funding of over US$12 million dollars. The funding will provide all the equipment and whatever seedlings that they will require because it is agriculture-based,” Gifth explained.

Following the revitalisation of the Guyana National Co-op Union, several regional unions across the country have also been revised.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

