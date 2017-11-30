Latest update November 30th, 2017 7:07 PM

Fourth batch of Public Officials received their certificates

Nov 30, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 30, 2017

More than thirty (30) Public Sector officials on Wednesday evening, completed the fourth edition of Spanish as foreign language course conducted by Professor Hernán Pons. This programme falls under a cultural agreement signed by the Agency for International Cooperation of Chile and the Foreign Service Institute through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador of Chile, Claudio Rojas.

Delivering the feature address, at the closing ceremony, Chilean Ambassador to Guyana Claudio Rojas commended the public officials for their participation noting that it will serve to be beneficial in their respective fields.

Ambassador Rojas expressed optimism in being able to expand the efforts to promote Spanish as a foreign language. “The essence of the efforts that Chile has made with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guyana is to bring about the importance of Spanish language and to open the participants’ interest in the Spanish language and Chilean culture,” Rojas said.

According to the Chilean Ambassador, there will be continued support with regards to the programme since it adds to the strengthening of the relationship between Guyana and his homeland.

Ambassador Ronald Austin, Director of the Foreign Service Institute noted mastering a second language is a useful tool for public officials to possess.

“… you will be able to acquire the elements and complexities of the Spanish language to use it at the professional level in Guyana and to ensure that the country is no longer a mono-cultural region,” the Colombian Ambassador added.

The participants were selected from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Social Protection, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) among others.

A section of the participants attending the handing over ceremony.

 

By: Neola Damon

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

