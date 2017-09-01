Fourth batch of Public Sector officials graduate in Spanish

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 1, 2017

Over sixty (60) Public Sector officials yesterday, completed the fourth edition of Spanish as a Foreign Language course conducted by Professor Nelson Giraldo. This programme is under a cultural agreement signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of the Republic of Colombia in 2014 to promote Spanish as a foreign language.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, at Parc Rayne Banquet Hall, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge commended the Public Sector officials for their participation, noting that the course is one of many initiatives which has served to be beneficial to public officials required to communicate with persons who speak Spanish.

“We (government) have recognised the importance of ensuring that is not only for the services of officers involve in this exercise within the Foreign Service but categories of staff are encouraged and across the public sector,” Minister Greenidge added. He indicated that the course has also helped to strengthen the relationship between Guyana and Republic of Colombia; one he hopes will continue to blossom in the years to come.

Director of Cultural Affairs attached to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Colombia) Santiago Jara explained that the language course offered is part of his country’s foreign policy strategy to consolidate a stronger relationship with the Caribbean region. Other Caribbean countries also participating in the Spanish as a Foreign Language programme include Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, Surname and Trinidad and Tobago.

He told the graduating class that learning a second language beside their mother tongue will serve to be beneficial in their respective fields, considering the persons they will be interacting with.

Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Audrey Jardine-Waddell remarked that the four-

month course gave Professor Giraldo the opportunity to experience the country’s various cultures whilst for his part the professor shared his country’s culture with the class. The Ambassador did note that Professor Giraldo and other Colombians should visit Guyana since there is no longer a visa requirement to enter the two countries.

“I think you (Professor Giraldo) are leaving here knowing more about Guyana than many of us here and I hope that you would be able to transmit to your own community what we have to offer and to encourage them to visit Guyana.”

The participants were selected from the Ministry of the Presidency, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Carnegie School of Home Economics, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Department of Public Information, Guyana Lands and Survey Commission, the Ministry of Business, the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Ministry of Public Health, the Teaching Service Commission and the Ministry of Education.

By: Neola Damon