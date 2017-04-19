Framework document for Green State Development Strategy finalised

Georgetown, Guyana – (April 19, 2017)

The framework document for Guyana’s development along a ‘green’ pathway has been finalised. The document, which is titled ‘Framework of the Guyana Green State Development Strategy and Financing Mechanisms’ is intended to provide guidance on the prioritised areas to be developed in the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS). It lays out the elements to be examined and consulted on during the course of the development of that policy document.

Notably, this document represents a roadmap for Guyana’s development along a reduced emissions pathway and builds on the successes of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and several other national documents such as the Nationally Determined Contributions, Climate Resilience Strategy Action Plan (CRSAP), Draft National Energy Policy, and National Adaptation Strategy for the Agriculture Sector (2009 -2018). Development of the GSDS will be completed over the course of the next 12-18 months.

Nationwide consultations and stakeholders’ feedback will guide the development of the seven major themes of the strategy. These include: green inclusive, structural transformation; sustainable management of natural resources; transition towards renewable energy; resilient infrastructure and spatial development; human development and wellbeing; governance and institutional foundations; and international cooperation, trade and investment.

The Department of Environment (DoE) will work with other governmental and non-governmental entities on a massive education and awareness campaign to raise awareness of the framework document. This campaign will ensure that consultations and engagements over the next 12-18 months are informed and constructive. The framework document is presently available online at www.motp.gov.gy, https://www.facebook.com/ MOTPGuyana/ andhttps://www.facebook.com/ DeptEnv/.