GAICO Construction Director, International Oil Spill Response and Waste Management experts, call on Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Raphael G.C. Trotman

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – March 16, 2017

On Friday March 10, 2017, a team from GAICO Construction and General Services Inc. and experts paid a courtesy call to Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Raphael G.C. Trotman, M.P., at his office in Brickdam.

GAICO is a local company that is expanding its services to include oil spill response and waste management activities so it can offer these services to Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector. The company is working along with international experts from Polyecogroup, a company registered in the Netherlands with offices in 26 countries worldwide. Polyecogroup has extensive experience in waste management and oil spill response.

The team included Mr. Komal Singh, Managing Director of GAICO Construction and General Services Inc., and Polyecogroup representatives Mr. Ilias Avramikos, Waste Services Development Director and Mr. Tom Field, Head of Group Development.

During the visit, Minister Trotman was updated on the company’s plans to continue to support local capacity building and to explore opportunities to invest. He congratulated GAICO on the advancement of its activities and noted the positive role the can play in the new sector. The Ministry of Natural Resources is pleased by the establishment of local oil and gas niche businesses like GAICO’s that are actively preparing to offer critical services to Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector. The Ministry encourages other companies and individuals to seek knowledge and join in the preparation for first oil.

As a part of its ongoing activities to prepare Guyana for the new sector, the Ministry of Natural Resources will, in August, 2017 host its inaugural Oil and Gas Conference with a focus on health and safety and the environment. More details on the conference will be made available soon.