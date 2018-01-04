GAM to host International Municipal business summit

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, January 4, 2018

The Guyana Association of Municipalities (GAM) is planning to host an international municipal business summit in the first quarter of this year.

This was revealed by President of GAM (and outgoing Mayor of Linden) Carwyn Holland in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI). Holland explained that this initiative is among several other projects the association has planned for this year.

The idea stemmed from the 2017 Commonwealth Local Government Conference attended by three members of GAM. It was Guyana’s first time participating in the conference which examined strategies for boosting Local Government’s resource base and capacity to improve performance, governance and service delivery. The conference which was held in Valletta, Malta, saw Guyana becoming a full member of the Commonwealth Local Government Forum (CLGF).

CLGF’s focusses on a more innovative operating model by offering ‘local solutions to local problems’ that strengthen local democracies across the Commonwealth, localise the SDGs and build sustainable cities through strong and focused partnerships. To this end, this administration has been working assiduously to boost local development and build capacity at the community level.

By hosting a municipal business summit, Holland said, attendees will be afforded the opportunity to share best practices, which will by extension boost businesses in the varying municipalities. Plans for the international Municipal Business Summit will take effect from February 2018.

Among other GAM-facilitated projects slated for this year are municipal exchange visits, the creation of municipal corporations, a green farm project, annual fundraisers, games, and the establishment of an office.

Holland explained that the Municipal exchange visits are a means of strengthening the municipalities. Training for capacity building will also be considered. He also highlighted that the creation of Municipal Corporations will aid in the self-sufficiency of the various towns.

According to Holland, the green farm project which will be launched early this year and culminates in October (Agriculture month) aims to revive interest in schools and domestic farms and is a rural effort to complement the national agenda of a Green Economy and achieving Food Security.

Additionally, the GAM president disclosed that there will be several annual municipal projects; however, it was decided that once each municipality submits an annual project not exceeding one million dollars ($1,000,000), one will be made a priority.

Holland also noted that it was agreed that each municipality will pay an annual subscription fee of $50,000. He also mentioned that GAM also plans to revisit and review the association’s constitution.

By: Zaneel Williams