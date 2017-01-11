Gastroenteritis outbreak contained, being monitored

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings and a team of medical officials are scheduled to be in Region Nine this weekend to check on reports of gastroenteritis.

They will join medical personnel who are already in Region Nine and who have managed to contain the gastro outbreak. They are scheduled to visit Aishalton, Awarewaunau and Shea villages

A team of doctors and environmental assistants along with an Infectious Disease Staff (IDS) Nurse is in the Region to ascertain the cause of the outbreak in addition to treating those who have been affected by gastro.

The number of reported and diagnosed cases remains at 58.

Meanwhile, Toshaos along with Community Health Workers of the villages have been informing residents of best practices to prevent further spread of the disease.

Stool samples have been taken from residents and sent to the Lethem Regional Hospital for tests.

Data gathered will be used to help prevent future ou breaks of this and other diseases in the hinterland region.

A few weeks ago, the former Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton took medication to the region including those for the treatment of gastroenteritis

By: Delicia Haynes