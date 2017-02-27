GCAA safety regulations to be implemented shortly

GINA, Monday, February 27, 2017

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is now closer to implementing regulations to bolster safety in the aviation industry.

Director General of the GCAA, Egbert Field told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that consultations commenced today, on the implementation of safety regulations. Field explained that air operators from Ogle and Timehri airports sent their comments earlier and now the consultation period has begun.

“We will look again at the document, if there are amendments to the regulations based on the comments, we will be doing them in -house, informing them of our end product before proceeding to the next stage which is having it vetted once again by our legal team before proceeding to our Minister, then (to) continue the final signing of those regulations,” Field explained.

The GCAA Director General pointed out to GINA that the regulations were created during mid-last year, but operators in the industry must have their input on the regulations, before they are implemented. He added that the regulations are in keeping with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“These regulations are operations regulations that deal with how operators should operate their operations, how pilots should operate their engineering section and every facet of the rules of the air as advocated by ICAO are embodied in these regulations,” Filed pointed out.

Drone operatives

Meanwhile, Field highlighted that the regulations for drone operatives are not included in these guidelines. He explained that drone operation has escalated in Guyana, and for this reason, effective today, drone owners and operators are now required to obtain permission

from the GCAA before using these devices.

Field noted that this move was initiated due to the number of drone aircraft operating in Guyana. “Drones as you know are a new phenomenon in Guyana and we have to be very careful how we regulate them … how we curtail the use of drones. Drones don’t only affect other aircraft in the sky, but it is also a security matter and the drone operation is an item we were looking at for some time,” the GCAA Director General highlighted.

Field said that currently there are no penalties attached to noncompliance for drones since the legal process is extensive, however, the GCAA will be exploring that aspect for regulation.

By: Ranetta La Fleur