GCCI and FIEO sign MOU to strengthen Trade relations

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, November 7, 2017

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI) and Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) during the Havana International Fair (FIHAV) 2017 in Havana, Cuba.

President of the GCCI, Deodat Indar, related to the FIEO officials that the MOU will facilitate information sharing, expertise and training between the two countries, especially in Guyana’s emerging Oil and Gas and Information Communications Technology (ICT) Sectors.

“I believe if we can put together a council and look at ways in which we can work together with each other to arrive at positions where our private sector to assist in any development,” Indar said.

The MOU was signed after an agreement was reached following 18 months of trade and development negotiations between H.E Abdool Halim Majeed, Guyana Ambassador to Cuba and India’s Ambassador to Cuba, Tsewang Namgyal.

Ambassador Majeed committed to advancing diplomatic discussions with the High Commissioner from Guyana to India and the respective Ministries in Guyana. He noted that the agreement will see benefits with the fostering of cooperation in the ICT Sector.

President of the FIEO Ganesh Kumar Gupta said the two countries will see strengthen ties as a result of the MOU. In the area of Information Technology, Gupta noted that it is a sector that is rapidly advancing and “India will be more than happy to assist where necessary.” He also disclosed that India is prepared to share its expertise in the Oil and Gas Sector.

By: Gabreila Patram