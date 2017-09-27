Latest update September 27th, 2017 7:58 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

GCCI lauds Budget Consultation process

Sep 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, September 27, 2017

As the 2018 Budget Consultations continue, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan on Wednesday, met with members of the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), at his Main Street Office.

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan engaging the President of the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Deodat Indar and other members.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI,) GCCI’s President, Deodat Indar said that “It was a good discussion, both parties were in a listening mood…The process of consultation was a good one, it was very cordial and detailed”.

Indar explained that during the discussions, the GCCI presented a document to Minister Jordan, that indicated some sectorial areas that need urgent attention. These include the rice, sugar, fisheries, timber, gold and diamond, construction, and the financial service industry.

“We went through the details of the sectors. Some of them we will look into and some of them we have a part to play because the Chambers and Commerce have some 195 members that are influenced by the effects of the sectors”, Indar explained.

The GCCI’s President is optimistic that some of their concerns will be addressed in Budget 2018.

Apart from the GCCI, the ministry will be holding consultations with the African Business Counsel, the upper Corentyne Chambers of Commerce and Industry and a group of young professionals and intellectuals.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

Recent Articles

GCCI lauds Budget Consultation process

GCCI lauds Budget Consultation process

Sep 27, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 As the 2018 Budget Consultations continue, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan on Wednesday, met with members of the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), at his Main Street Office. Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI,)...
Read More
Bartica Regional Hospital ICU commissioned – Region working to modernize healthcare

Bartica Regional Hospital ICU commissioned ...

Sep 27, 2017

UG – Communications Studies receives boost as Radio License re-issued

UG – Communications Studies receives boost...

Sep 27, 2017

Medical Specialists in Bartica significantly reduce referrals of health cases to GPH– some 7000 patients seen thus far for 2017

Medical Specialists in Bartica significantly...

Sep 27, 2017

GWI conducts site visit to Diamond Well

GWI conducts site visit to Diamond Well

Sep 27, 2017

Message of Condolence by His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the death Glenshaun Skeete

Message of Condolence by His Excellency,...

Sep 27, 2017

President Granger’s address on climate change timely- Minister Allicock

President Granger’s address on climate change...

Sep 27, 2017

Mabaruma Marketing Centre among other projects slated for completion by year-end

Mabaruma Marketing Centre among other projects...

Sep 27, 2017

Media Workers sensitised on Voluntary Partnership Agreement.

Media Workers sensitised on Voluntary Partnership...

Sep 27, 2017

ALIMPORT Representatives pay Courtesy Call on Minister of Business

ALIMPORT Representatives pay Courtesy Call on...

Sep 27, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 392 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,007,043 hits