GCCI lauds Budget Consultation process

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, September 27, 2017

As the 2018 Budget Consultations continue, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan on Wednesday, met with members of the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), at his Main Street Office.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI,) GCCI’s President, Deodat Indar said that “It was a good discussion, both parties were in a listening mood…The process of consultation was a good one, it was very cordial and detailed”.

Indar explained that during the discussions, the GCCI presented a document to Minister Jordan, that indicated some sectorial areas that need urgent attention. These include the rice, sugar, fisheries, timber, gold and diamond, construction, and the financial service industry.

“We went through the details of the sectors. Some of them we will look into and some of them we have a part to play because the Chambers and Commerce have some 195 members that are influenced by the effects of the sectors”, Indar explained.

The GCCI’s President is optimistic that some of their concerns will be addressed in Budget 2018.

Apart from the GCCI, the ministry will be holding consultations with the African Business Counsel, the upper Corentyne Chambers of Commerce and Industry and a group of young professionals and intellectuals.

By: Synieka Thorne