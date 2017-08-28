GDF Special Forces find Pilot dead at ASL plane crash site

Department of Public Information(DPI), Sunday, August 27, 2017

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF)Special Forces rescue team was deployed earlier today to the site where Air Services Limited (ASL) airplane Cessna 206 was spotted at the mouth of the Kaieteur gorge, where it had crashed. The Special Forces team then proceeded to the site on foot, reaching the plane they confirmed that the pilot Imran Khan had been killed. At the time of the crash the pilot was the only person in the plane

The Director General, Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Retired Lieutenant Colonel, Egbert Field confirmed that the pilot was killed and his body will be brought out from the interior Monday morning.

The Air Services Limited (ASL) airplane crashed Sunday morning while it was travelling from Chi-Chi to Mahdia (Potaro-Siparuni), Region Eight.

The GCAA Director General told to the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the plane sent off an emergency ELT (emergency locator transmitter) just after 9:00 hours, a few miles north of Mahdia and shortly after the Guyana Defence Force (GDF)Special Forces rescue team was deployed.

Investigations are ongoing.

By: Namela Baynes-Henry