GDF Women’s Medal Parade

GEORGETOWN, Tuesday, February 7, 2017 – Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, performing the duties of the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, today, decorated Women from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) with the Women’s Army Corps 50th Anniversary Commemoration Medal.

Performing the duties as Commander of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Nagamootoo received the Presidential Salute from the women’s arm of the GDF as part of the Women’s Army Corp 50th Anniversary Medal Presentation Parade held at the Drill Square, base Camp Ayanganna.

On behalf of President David Granger, Prime Minister Nagamootoo also decorated First Lady Sandra Granger and Mrs Sita Nagamootoo with the Commemorative Medal.