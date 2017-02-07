Latest update February 7th, 2017 8:43 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

GDF Women’s Medal Parade

Feb 07, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister, Press Releases

GEORGETOWN, Tuesday, February 7, 2017 – Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, performing the duties of the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, today, decorated Women from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) with the Women’s Army Corps 50th Anniversary Commemoration Medal.

Performing the duties as Commander of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Nagamootoo received the Presidential Salute from the women’s arm of the GDF as part of the Women’s Army Corp 50th Anniversary Medal Presentation Parade held at the Drill Square, base Camp Ayanganna.

On behalf of President David Granger, Prime Minister Nagamootoo also decorated First Lady Sandra Granger and Mrs Sita Nagamootoo with the Commemorative Medal.

News Categories

Documents

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this website and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Website Traffic

Hits

Pages|Hits |Unique

  • Last 24 hours: 13,690
  • Last 7 days: 89,154
  • Last 30 days: 443,592
  • Online now: 51