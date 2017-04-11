Latest update July 13th, 2017 7:07 PM

GEA facilitates solar PV installations at nine public institutions

Apr 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, March 2017: The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MoIP) has commenced the installation of nine grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) systems at public institutions (mainly secondary schools) across the country which will produce an estimated 124,321 kWh of energy annually.

Technicians Installing PV Panels at Diamond Secondary

The installations, expected to be completed by the end of April 2017, were initiated as a direct response to His Excellency, President David Granger’s vision to have the Government of Guyana lead the way in transitioning towards greater renewable energy use by having every government building, school etc. convert to utilising alternative sources of energy over the next five years.

Mr. Leon DeSouza, the lead Engineer on the project indicated that “…the institutions were chosen from among those that GEA would have conducted Energy Assessments at and based on the size of the systems they would require.” He went on to explain that “GEA was responsible for procuring and installation oversight of the PV systems.”

The components of the installed systems are PV modules, inverters and protection devices. The PV modules and grid connected inverters, which are the main components, have a lifespan of 25 years and 10 years respectively. The following are a list of the institutions and the size of each system:

 Institutions Sizes of Systems ( kWp)
Leguan Secondary School 6.5
Hope Secondary School 10
Leonora Secondary School 10
Richard Ishmael Secondary School 10
West Demerara Secondary School 10
Diamond Secondary School 10
Stewartville Secondary School 12
Bladen Hall Secondary School 10
Ministry of Indigenous People Affairs Scholarship Hostel 10
Total 88.5 kWp

At a total cost of GY $ 48,959,883, the project will aid in the avoidance of 87,025 kg of carbon dioxide emissions and will result in savings of approximately GD $$8,336,330 annually with a simple payback period of about 5.8 years.

Photovoltaic (PV) technology harnesses the sun’s energy by converting it into electricity. With the abundance of sunlight in Guyana, and the region at large, solar PV Systems are a very attractive alternative to fossil fuel generated electricity as, PV panels provide clean- green energy, which is also environmentally friendly, owing to the fact that during electricity generation (with PV panels) there is no harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

As part of the realisation of the vision to provide reliable energy in an environmentally, socially and sustainable framework, GEA intends to conduct similar exercises at other Public Institutions in Guyana. The Agency will also continue to provide technical support, monitoring and training in the use and operation of the systems.

Inspector from the Govt Electrical Inspectorate (GEI) Inspecting the Electrical Installation at one of the sites

 

