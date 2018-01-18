GEORGIA Non-Residential Ambassador (Designate) CALLS on Education Minister …Proposed Strengthening of Education sector mooted

Ministry of Education, Guyana, January 18, 2018 – Today, in an effort to expand areas of continued bilateral relations at the Education sector level Non-Resident Ambassador (Designate) of the State of Georgia to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana His Excellency David Solomania called on the Honourable Nicolette Henry, Minister of Education in her Secretariat.

During the engagement, ambassador Solomania commended Guyana for taking the lead of bridging the State of Georgia with all other Caribbean territories even as himself and Minister Henry discussed areas of mutual interest for the further advancement of Guyana’s education sector through human resource and institutional developments.

These include opportunities for academic scholarships at the tertiary level to expand the existing subject areas offered to Guyana.

In her thrust to advance government’s proactive approach to revolutionising the education sector Minister Henry offered ideas for consideration such as subjects directly related to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, (STEM) as well as Information Communication Technology (ICT) for which the Georgian ambassador offered favourable support.

Additionally, the engagement addressed plans to support the University of Guyana via Student Exchanges with Universities in Georgia even as Ambassador Solomania offered the idea of the introduction of interfaces between academics and scholars from both countries.

Aside from thanking the ambassador for the offers made on behalf of his country to expand education scholarships, Minister Henry also mooted the idea of Guyana’s need for wide-ranging bio-diversity research support and promised that her government will review the educational opportunities.

“We already have students who have benefitted from our education development offers out of Guyana through existing agreements and it is our intention to increase on those offered in areas of Climate Change among other relevant subject areas in Georgia and Guyana’s best interest.”

Minister Henry also spoke of the opportunities that abound for mutually beneficial exchanges via Universities even while offering to enable exchanges and networking opportunities for the ambassador and the University of Guyana.

Formal diplomatic relations between Guyana and Georgia were established on April 23, 2012. Ambassador Solomania, presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Brigadier David Arthur Granger, MSS President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.