GEPAOA donates over US$2000 to 5 B’s initiative

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 24, 2017

In support of the 5 B’s initiative, the Guyana Ex-Police Association of America (GEPAOA) on Monday donated presents a cheque for US$2000 including $15,000 to the Ministry of Social Protection.

Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally, noted that the donation to the programme will benefit the nation’s youths since it is in keeping with the government’s agenda to ensure all Guyanese children are given the opportunity to an education.

President of GEPAOA, Leroy Charles explained that the association’s decision to donate to the initiative was made last year during the memorial of New York City Police Department (NYPD) Detective Terrence Holder who passed away in 2015. He noted that it is prudent to continue donating to the initiative since it aims to benefit children.

President of the Guyana-based association, Wade Cummings said since the launch of the initiative, the association has been pleased with the progress thus far. He assured that the association will continue to support the cause.

The 5 B’s initiative, commenced in July 2015 with the aim of tackling the school dropout rate at the source by ensuring children, irrespective of where they live, are able to attend school. The programme provides boats, buses, bicycles, breakfast, and books to the nation’s school children thereby affording them easier access to school and other necessary resources.

To this date, with the partnership of private and public stakeholders as well citizens, the initiative has provided 24 buses, nine boats and over 100 bicycles to children in various communities across the country.



By: Neola Damon