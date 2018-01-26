German consultant assists with identifying regional trade issues

Georgetown, Guyana, January 26, 2018

Over the past two days, Dr. Dan Ciuriak of BKP Development Research and Consulting of Germany has conducted in-country consultations with Guyanese private and public stakeholders. The visit is part of efforts to identify CAIRCOM’s [Caribbean Community] concerns in relation to trade between the region and Central South American countries under a free trade agreement.

While in Guyana, the consultant met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Business, Go-Invest [Guyana Office for Investment], Guyana Revenue Authority, Private Sector Commission, Guyana Manufacturers Association, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Guyana Sugar Inc. (GUYSUCO), Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Banks DIH Limited, Sterling Products Limited, and Edward Beharry Group of Companies, among others.