Latest update January 26th, 2018 9:16 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

German consultant assists with identifying regional trade issues

Jan 26, 2018 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana, January 26, 2018

Over the past two days, Dr. Dan Ciuriak of BKP Development Research and Consulting of Germany has conducted in-country consultations with Guyanese private and public stakeholders. The visit is part of efforts to identify CAIRCOM’s [Caribbean Community] concerns in relation to trade between the region and Central South American countries under a free trade agreement.

While in Guyana, the consultant met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Business, Go-Invest [Guyana Office for Investment], Guyana Revenue Authority, Private Sector Commission, Guyana Manufacturers Association, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Guyana Sugar Inc. (GUYSUCO), Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Banks DIH Limited, Sterling Products Limited, and Edward Beharry Group of Companies, among others.

Dr. Dan Ciuriak engaging Guyanese private and public stakeholders in the boardroom of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

Recent Articles

Assessment of departments, facilities under Social Cohesion Ministry continues

Assessment of departments, facilities under Social Cohesion Ministry...

Jan 26, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 26, 2018 Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton yesterday visited and inspected the National Museum and the National School of Music as he continued his assessment tours of the various departments under his purview. He was accompanied by a team that included the...
Read More
“We must work together” – PM tells sugar workers at Skeldon, Rose Hall meetings

“We must work together” – PM tells...

Jan 26, 2018

“Govt needed to make some hard decisions” –  Minister Ramjattan to retrenched Enmore sugar workers

“Govt needed to make some hard decisions”...

Jan 26, 2018

North Pakaraima residents benefit from introductory lapidary course

North Pakaraima residents benefit from...

Jan 26, 2018

Guyana gears up for Women’s Twenty20 – replay screen to be acquired for Stadium

Guyana gears up for Women’s Twenty20 – replay...

Jan 26, 2018

Unions say privatisation possible option for sugar industry – Minister Harmon

Unions say privatisation possible option for...

Jan 26, 2018

Tiger Pond launches $5M Cassava Processing facility

Tiger Pond launches $5M Cassava Processing...

Jan 26, 2018

New Amsterdam’s A&E unit to be expanded this year

New Amsterdam’s A&E unit to be expanded...

Jan 26, 2018

“We need to bring closure” – Minister Harmon hints CoI into execution-style killings

“We need to bring closure” – Minister...

Jan 26, 2018

Management of interior roads returns to GGMC

Management of interior roads returns to GGMC

Jan 26, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 417 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,413,045 hits