GESIP launched to close disparities in education among schools

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, September 20, 2017

The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Education and the World Bank on Wednesday launched the Guyana Education Sector Improvement Project (GESIP) at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), Georgetown.

GESIP aims at re-engineering Education in Guyana from the Nursery to the University levels. The project comprises of two main components which includes six sub-components to achieve its objectives.

Project Coordinator, Quenita Walrond-Lewis posited that the objectives of the project address critical areas of need in the delivery of quality education in Guyana.

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry in the feature address said the launch of the project is important on several levels, since it marks the beginning of an era of education in the country, coinciding with the vision of the President “Every Child Matters”.

She also expressed that the initiative is in keeping with the theme for this year’s Education Month, “Promoting Wellness in Communities: through quality education”.

“This theme should resonate with all of us as we move forward boldly with our education agenda, which embraces research, consultations and policy strengthening to put into action one of the most comprehensive changes we will experience in Guyana’s education history.”

The Minster said she believes the education system has to be encouraged to suit all Guyanese.

“It is for that reason that the Ministry of Education has re-engineered the system, so that we can produce a new framework that will give every child, no matter where they are from, the chance to be educated to their full potential.”

According to Henry, the project was designed to close disparities in education among schools and regions, by raising grades in various subject areas.

“This project is in multiple phases beginning at nursery level and going as far as the university and other tertiary levels…the four components of the programme have to do with training our lecturers and teachers…student performance evaluation…projections for new health sciences building, equipment and furniture to gain newly accredited status, and to acquire technology for high-quality education in classrooms in remote areas”.

This, she believes, will enhance and transform the academic engagement of students in Guyana.

Meanwhile, Senior Education Specialist, World Bank Representative, Hongyu Yang related that the initiative could not have been possible if it were not for the collaborative effort between the government and the World Bank.

“If we did not work as a team, the project would not have been possible. I want to thank everyone who contributed to this. The minister showed the full support; we are on the right track and we are sure that this project will be implemented to achieve the objectives…and we (the World Bank) fully support you”, Yang said.

In relation to reaching the objectives of the newly launched project, Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson expressed that the Ministry of Education has started works in several areas, one of which consists of reviewing the education curriculum, the delivery of technical and vocational education and the intense training of teachers.

Students of Nursery, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary levels will benefit from the launch of this programme, including the Faculty of Health Sciences. The launch saw a wide attendance of members the World Bank, the Ministry of Social Cohesion and the education sector.

By: Crystal Stoll