GFF and CONCACAF D-License Programme commences

Sep 28, 2017 Government, News, Social Cohesion
DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, September 28, 2017
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) today commenced their CONCACAF D-License programme which will build capacity among national coaches. The four-day programme is facilitated by CONCACAF instructors Lenny Lake from St. Kitts and Nevis, and Juan Carlos Michia from Argentina.
Twenty-five (25) coaches including some from the GFF-Scotiabank, Academy Training Centres (ACTs), National Sports Commission (NSC) and schools in Georgetown, also from Kwakwani, Berbice, Bartica, and Region One are scheduled to participate.
Technical Director of the GFF, Ian Greenwood explained that this programme is one of six courses that they will be running this year for coach education. He observed that the D-License course is a useful qualification for the coaches to have, noting that it focuses on technical, tactical and social aspects of coaching.
Greenwood, however, highlighted that the course may be a bit difficult for the male and female participants. “It’s a high-level course that can be used as well, so when these coaches are qualified at this level, they can go and work in the USA, Canada, UK. From the GFF point of view, more qualified coaches are vitally important, because of the quality of information that we need to give to the players. In our country, we have a lot of talented players but we need to improve the quality of instructions giving to them.”
CONCACAF Instructor Juan Carlos Michia said that in the development of coaches there is always room for improvement. He noted that “when the coaches improve they will be able to teach a 10-year-old to play better soccer and soccer has a good future”.
Lenny Lake added that CONCACAF is hopeful that coaches will develop football in Guyana. “We are hoping that as a confederation that as we impart the right knowledge, CONCACAF can channel some of the top football powerhouses in the world, but it all starts with baby steps. We are glad that we are here to help Guyana introducing this programme.”
The programme is being held at the Guyana Olympic Association’s, Olympic House and will conclude on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
By: Gabreila Patram
