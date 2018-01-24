Latest update January 24th, 2018 7:19 PM

GGB rebuilding public trust and confidence

Jan 24, 2018 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 24, 2018

The Guyana Gold Board will be engaging miners and improving its services as part of the effort to rebuild public confidence and trust.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), General Manager of the Guyana Gold Board, Eondrene Thompson said the move comes after the scandals that rocked the Board last year.

Eondrene Thompson, General Manager of the Guyana Gold Board.

“In the domain of the miners, they have doubts with all that went on in the Guyana Gold Board. We would want to assure miners that we have their interest at heart.”

In order to achieve this, Thompson disclosed that the Gold Board plans to improve the service it offers to the mining community. “We are putting systems in place…to have that turn over time in the shortest possible days.”

Additionally, the Gold Board will be implementing strict internal controls to reduce instances of corruption and leakage of confidential information in the Gold Board. “We realised that the system was very porous,” Thompson noted.

One such measure is the restructuring of staff.  “We’ve decided to have staff placed in positions where they are qualified,” Thompson said. “The processes and producers are currently combed to ensure that they are stringent enough or robust enough to support the organisation’s stance so we will not have another occurrence.”

In 2018, Thompson said the Gold Board is looking to continuity and to deliver what is promised to the mining community.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

