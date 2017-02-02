GGMC consults expert on minimal exploration and mapping

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, February 2, 2017

The Ministry of Natural Resources will be engaging a specialist to build the capacity of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

At today’s post Cabinet press briefing, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, said the Minister of Natural Resources will engage the consultancy services of Dr Richard Goldfarb, a specialist research geologist, to enhance the capacity of the GGMC in the area of mineral exploration and mapping.

“This is a follow-up to discussions that were held between the consultant and members of the GGMC at the 22 Annual Geological Congress held in Bolivia in November 2016,” Minister Harmon explained .

The government has earmarked some $2B for the mapping of Guyana’s minerals. The GGMC has already undertaken the project. Last December, a $40M three month project mapping the minerals in the Itaballi, Region Seven area was completed.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, had said that the project was “very successful” with the overall aim being to map the entire country. The Minister added that the Ministry will facilitate a conference with Dr Goldfarb leading the discussions. Dr Goldfarb’s engagement will be concluded in February.

By: Tiffny Rhodius