Gift Distribution Drive in Aranaputa Village

Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Amna Ally, continued the Government’s Christmas gift distribution drive in the village of Aranaputa in the North Rupununni. Over 400 toys were sent into the community. These toys were not only able to benefit every child in attendance, but also provide toys for children in both Lethem and Massuta.

Minister Ally brought Christmas greetings from President David Granger who was unable to be in attendance because of travel duty. The children of the community greeted the Hon Minister and team with elation at the Aranaputa Primary School where over 200 were in attendance.

The Hon Minister took the opportunity to interact with the coordinators of the Hinterland Employment Youth Service (HEYS) progamme in the region and was updated on the current projects and initiatives being executed which included handcrafted pillow cases and hand towels.