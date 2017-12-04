Latest update December 4th, 2017 2:32 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Gift Distribution Drive in Aranaputa Village

Dec 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News, Press Releases

Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Amna Ally, continued the Government’s Christmas gift distribution drive in the village of Aranaputa in the North Rupununni. Over 400 toys were sent into the community. These toys were not only able to benefit every child in attendance, but also provide toys for children in both Lethem and Massuta.

Minister Ally brought Christmas greetings from President David Granger who was unable to be in attendance because of travel duty. The children of the community greeted the Hon Minister and team with elation at the Aranaputa Primary School where over 200 were in attendance.

The Hon Minister took the opportunity to interact with the coordinators of the Hinterland Employment Youth Service (HEYS) progamme in the region and was updated on the current projects and initiatives being executed which included handcrafted pillow cases and hand towels.

 

Recent Articles

Budget 2018 not for ‘fat cats’ – Min Gaskin

Budget 2018 not for ‘fat cats’ – Min Gaskin

Dec 04, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, December 4, 2017 The 2018 National Budget is a “good-natured budget” that benefits the ordinary man and woman, Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, said as budget debates began today in the National Assembly. Minister Gaskin stressed that the measures in the 2018 budget...
Read More
Gift Distribution Drive in Aranaputa Village

Gift Distribution Drive in Aranaputa Village

Dec 04, 2017

Christmas cheer in the village of Paramakatoi

Christmas cheer in the village of Paramakatoi

Dec 04, 2017

Guyana’s youth now better prepared for leadership roles- Minister Hughes

Guyana’s youth now better prepared for...

Dec 03, 2017

Rosignol NDC working to regularise vending

Rosignol NDC working to regularise vending

Dec 03, 2017

New Amsterdam’s Esplanade Park being renovated

New Amsterdam’s Esplanade Park being renovated

Dec 03, 2017

District 10 retains Championship title as ‘Nationals’ lives up to the expectations

District 10 retains Championship title as...

Dec 02, 2017

Guadeloupe/Martinique delegation currently exploring business opportunities in Guyana

Guadeloupe/Martinique delegation currently...

Dec 02, 2017

GPACC hosts documentary screening – highlights work done in Guyana

GPACC hosts documentary screening – highlights...

Dec 02, 2017

PM celebrates 70th birthday with Auchlyne Primary School students

PM celebrates 70th birthday with Auchlyne Primary...

Dec 02, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,229,462 hits