Latest update November 9th, 2017 7:06 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

GLDA aids Region Ten farmers

Nov 09, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Thursday, November 9, 2017

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) says it is working with Region Ten stakeholders to aid livestock production

Chief Executive Officer of the GLDA, Nigel Cumberbatch told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the development of small-scale livestock farms will aid the overall economic growth of residents, especially single parents

Nigel Cumberbatch CEO, Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA).

“We recognise that small ruminant production; sheep production can play a meaningful role particularly as it relates to single parent households and so that is one of the areas that we are going to be pushing strongly in Region Ten. Cumberbatch said.

Further, Cumberbatch said that the introduction of the Black Giant Poultry programme to the region will contribute to self-sufficiency in meat and egg production for the community which gets most of its food from outside the region.

The Black Giant is a large dual-purpose chicken, which has the ability to produce up to two hundred (200) eggs annually and about 4.5 kilograms of meat in 6 months. These birds require no specially manufactured feed since they have the ability to graze and forage, as well as eat leftovers from the kitchen and still produce at an acceptable level.

The GLDA has also been working with a number of farmers who have beef cattle in the Mobilissa area and in the Intermediate Savannahs to ensure that the farmers in Region Ten have access to purebred animals.

According to Cumberbatch, in pig production, Region Ten has been the first area to receive artificial insemination for the Topigs 40, a high yielding swine breed imported from neighbouring Surniame, to aid in the development of the local pork and pork products industry.

 

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

Recent Articles

GLDA aids Region Ten farmers

GLDA aids Region Ten farmers

Nov 09, 2017

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Thursday, November 9, 2017 The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) says it is working with Region Ten stakeholders to aid livestock production Chief Executive Officer of the GLDA, Nigel Cumberbatch told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the...
Read More
CARICOM/ CUBA ink second Trade and Economic Agreement

CARICOM/ CUBA ink second Trade and Economic...

Nov 09, 2017

45th COTED conference seeks to reinforce economic resilience

45th COTED conference seeks to reinforce economic...

Nov 09, 2017

Non-Resident Czech Republic Ambassador pays courtesy call on Agri. Minister discusses gov’ts vision for taking agriculture to the next level

Non-Resident Czech Republic Ambassador pays...

Nov 09, 2017

Regional Chairpersons are accountable to the people – Minister Bulkan

Regional Chairpersons are accountable to the...

Nov 09, 2017

Major Clean-Up for Region Eight

Major Clean-Up for Region Eight

Nov 08, 2017

Patrons brave heavy rains to attend National Day of Villages

Patrons brave heavy rains to attend National Day...

Nov 08, 2017

“We are going to witness the greatest championship ever” – Chief Education Officer at launch of 57th National School Championship

“We are going to witness the greatest...

Nov 08, 2017

China, India and Chile companies express interest in Guyana

China, India and Chile companies express interest...

Nov 08, 2017

Government mulling M&CC request for assistance with payments to solid waste contractors

Government mulling M&CC request for...

Nov 08, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 401 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,145,590 hits