GL&SC Commissioner defends move to repossess leases in Mocha -says no political interference

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GL&SC) Trevor Benn has defended his move to cancel the leases of four businessmen in the Mocha Community. The Land Commissioner stated that it was not a political decision since the GL&SC does not receive any political direction.

Benn was responding to allegations made by the Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo, who recently claimed that the GL&SC was directed to repossess the land from the four lease holders.

“I have had very clear instructions that whatever happens here must be as a result of decisions made at the level of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). I don’t receive any instructions from any minister in relation to whose land should be taken away,” Benn told members of the media on Tuesday.

He explained that in the case of Mocha, it was his personal decision to repossess the over 1000 acres of land, which was unoccupied after four years.

“One of the first complaints I received from residents when I came to the Commission was that they were not able to access the land because these people have it. And so, on my own, without any instruction from any place, I used the law and took back the land.”

Benn said the conditions of the lease specify that if the lease holder does not occupy the land within a particular timeframe, it can be repossessed. According to Land Commissioner, the GL&SC did just that and is about to distribute over 200 house lots to residents there.

“It is a major accomplishment by me personally because these people are not getting a 40×60 house lot that they would get if they go to the housing ministry, this is a one-acre lot that allows them to have a proper house and do a kitchen garden that they are used to.”

Early last month, at a Mocha community meeting, Benn had noted that residents in the community have for years been receiving unfair deals in the allocation of land titles.

In fact, he said it was quite unfortunate that some 1,700 acres of lands located at the back of the village were owned by four persons who were not even residing in the community.

“And so, we felt that this was not the right approach and immediately took steps… the leaseholders were in breach of the leases anyway. The leases were then cancelled and the 1,700 acres became available to members of the community,” Benn addressing the resident had explained.

Since then some 320 lots for housing and agriculture purposes have been made available along with 58 larger plots strictly for agriculture purposes. According to Benn, the Lands Commission received substantiated claims from 123 residents and offered in December last year, provisional leases to those individuals.

He said the commission is currently carrying out surveys on the lots to make them permanently available to the community. It is hoped that within the next two months, the lands commission can commence issuing 50-year leases to residents.

By: Alexis Rodney

